Military Bowl at the half: Wake Forest leads Temple 31-10

Wake Forest leads Temple 31-10 at the end of the first half. Below we break down the first and second quarters:

First quarter

It took three attempts for quarterback John Wolford to be picked off in the first quarter, a turnover that set up Temple for its first touchdown, a score from the Wake Forest 48 yard-line and on the Owls’ first play from scrimmage.

Despite falling behind 7-0 just 1:27 into the game, the Deacs did not panic. They responded with two touchdown passes of their own in the first quarter, one of 41 yards to Cam Serigne and the other of 20 yards to Tabari Hines.

After throwing an interception on the first possession, Wolford recovered, completing four of his next five attempts for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

The Wake Forest defense also responded after a rough start on its first possession.

It held the Owls to just six yards on its next three possessions combined, led by consecutive stops for a loss on defense.

Second quarter

Wake Forest carried the momentum it gained in the first quarter into the second, scoring each of its offensive possessions.

Wolford made some big throws to keep drives alive and running backs Cade Carney and Matt Colburn scored on runs of 11 and three yards respectively.

On Colburn’s touchdown drive, the sophomore extended the possession with three straight first downs, preceding the carry that took him to the end zone.

Junior defensive end Duke Ejiofor came up with a huge play on the defensive side of the ball that led to a 25-yard field goal from Mike Weaver.

At the half Wolford has a game high 183 yards and two touchdowns, and the Wake Forest running game has taken 24 carries for 79 yards and two scores.

The Deacs have played with enthusiasm here in the first and it will be interesting to see what adjustments the Owls make at the half to try and stop this explosive Demon Deacon offense.