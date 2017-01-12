OGB staff prepare for a new media platform

After an exciting year celebrating our centennial volume, the editorial staff of the Old Gold & Black is looking forward to expanding the way in which we reach the campus community.

This semester we have launched a new mobile app that will allow Deacons to stay up-to-date with current events on campus on their mobile phone.

As this is a new project, we are still brainstorming ideas of how to best keep the campus community connected through our new platform. If anyone has any suggestions or has an interest in becoming involved in the project, we encourage them to reach out to a member of our staff for more information.

In addition to introducing new outlets to keep our community informed, many of our staff members have transitioned their roles.

Junior McKenzie Maddox will be resuming her role as Editor-in-chief after spending a semester abroad in London. Maddox previously served as Editor-in-chief during the spring semester of 2016.

Junior Ryan Johnston, previously Sports Editor, will be taking over as Online Managing Editor this calendar year. Johnston has worked on the Sports Section since joining the Old Gold & Black as a freshman.

The position of Print Managing Editor will be held by sophomore Becky Swig. Swig has worked on the Opinion Section since her freshman year.

In response to the new app and the goal of increasing our social media presence, Heather Hartel will assume the newly created role of Social Media Chair.

In the news section Junior Erin Stephens and sophomore Natalie Wilson will serve as the section editors for this upcoming calendar year. Stephens spent the fall semester abroad in Paris while Wilson was previously Life Editor. Freshman Amanda Wilcox will be the Assistant News Editor.

The Opinion Section will be run by sophomore Henry Bonilla, who worked with Swig as the Assistant Editor in the fall semester of 2016.

Our life section will be comprised of junior Nick DeMayo and sophomore Julia Haines. Demayo is returning from studying abroad in London and Haines previously held the position of News Editor. Freshman Emily Wilmink will serve as their assistant.

In the sports section, juniors Jack Duesterdick and Kyle Tatich will be the section editors after both spending semesters abroad, with the help of Tommasso Moneta as the assistant.

Despite all of these changes, the Old Gold & Black will maintain its commitment to serve as a conduit of relevant information to the campus community in the upcoming months.