Spanish department to offer new summer opportunity

Beginning in the summer of 2017, students will be given the option to complete their Spanish foreign language requirement or continue their studies abroad.

This new five-week course will be taught in Salamanca, Spain by Universidad Salamanca professors and counted as credit for Spanish 212.

Students who have most recently completed Spanish 153 or 154 will be eligible for this program, which will begin on May 25 and conclude on July 1.

Program participants will have the opportunity to reside with host families or live in a residence hall.

In addition, they will have access to the Wake Forest “Centro,” a space on the city’s main street for Wake Forest students to study, converse and enjoy time with one another.

In addition to having the opportunity to explore the historic “college town” of Salamanca, students will travel as a group on two weekend-long excursions to different cities across Spain.

The trips will include sightseeing and cultural immersion.

Excursions during the semester-long programs have typically included trips to the cities of Madrid, Toledo, Cordoba, Granada and Sevilla as well as the northwest region of Galicia. Each location is rich in culture, religious history, climate and geographical features.

For several decades, Wake Forest has been a leader among top-ranking research universities in international education, measured by excellence, academic credit received and general participation among undergraduates.

Wake Forest has demonstrated its commitment to language immersion programs as it prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary of the Wake Forest Salamanca Program in 2018.

In Salamanca students can expect to improve their Spanish speaking abilities tremendously and fall in love with the city’s rich culture, unique cuisine and vibrant nightlife.

Students studying in Salamanca enjoy exploring the city’s historic sites and spending time in the famous Plaza Mayor with an early evening tapa and a glass of wine.

The study abroad office will accept applications through March 15 and students will be accepted on a rolling basis.