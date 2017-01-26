Super Bowl Recipe Guide

With less than two weeks until the Super Bowl, great food, hilarious commercials, a fantastic halftime show and a fan-worthy football game are on the horizon.

One of the best parts of the Super Bowl is definitely the food. Here are a few recipes to make your watch party worth attending.

Cheese Dip

This quick, easy cheese dip is a great appetizer for those who like to spice things up. The ingredients are a block of Velveeta cheese, a can of Rotel tomatoes and two chipotle peppers in adobo sauce. Combine all of the ingredients and heat them in the microwave until the Velveeta cheese is melted. Stir the ingredients and use Tostitos Scoops tortilla chips for a tasty appetizer.

Stuffed Mushrooms

I’ll admit, I was a bit spectacle of this recipe as someone who doesn’t love mushrooms. After trying them, however, I was sold. Ingredients: whole mushrooms, one package of cream cheese, softened, one-fourth cup of parmesan cheese, real bacon bits, a few splashes of worcester sauce, garlic salt, shredded cheese and butter. Mix together the cream cheese, parmesan cheese, bacon bits and worcester sauce. Stuff the mixture into the tops of the mushrooms. Add some butter and shredded cheese on top of each. Place into oven at 350 degrees and let bake for about 15 minutes or until cheese is melted on top.

Homemade Ranch Dressing

This recipe is great for a vegetable tray at any party or event. The ingredients are 1⅓ cup of mayonnaise, one-third cup of sour cream, and a packet of Hidden Valley ranch seasoning. All you have to do is mix the ingredients together in a mixing bowl for a tasty dip worthy of even the best Super Bowl watch party. You can pair it with cut vegetables, chips or crackers for a healthy appetizer with a side of delicious dip.

Oreo Balls

Oreo balls are one of my favorite desserts. They are a great way to finish off a meal, and they are easy to make and eat. The only ingredients needed are one package of oreos and one package of cream cheese. Separate the cookies from the oreo cream, crush the cookies into cookie crumbles and mix the cream cheese and cookie crumbles together. Roll the mixture into balls and separate onto baking sheets or parchment paper. Freeze the balls for about one hour in the freezer or until they are solid. If you really want to make your oreo balls tasty, or if you’re feeling festive, simply freeze the oreo balls for 10 minutes, dip the balls into melted chocolate and place them in the refrigerator for an hour.

Pigs in a Blanket

As someone who is from the south, I have had my fair share of this cutely named appetizer. The ingredients are very simple. You only need some cocktail sausages and one package of refrigerated crescent roll dough. First, separate the crescent rolls from one another and then cut the rolls into small triangles. Then, wrap each cocktail sausage in its own small triangle of dough and place each “pig in a blanket” onto a lightly greased baking sheet. Bake in the oven at 375 degrees, and cook for about 15 minutes or until the dough has become golden brown.

Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs are an easily-made treat. The ingredients are: hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, relish, salt, pepper and paprika. This recipe can be changed to fit anyone’s taste, so the measurements are flexible. Cut the hard boiled eggs and mix together egg yolks, a spoonful of mayonnaise and mustard, a pinch of salt and pepper and a bit of relish. Stuff the mixture into each egg white and sprinkle paprika across each egg.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

This creamy, delicious dip can be eaten on its own or with chips, garlic bread or crackers. The ingredients are: four garlic cloves, one cup of shredded mozzarella cheese, one package of frozen spinach, thawed, drained, and chopped, one can of artichoke hearts, drained and chopped, one-third cup of grated parmesan cheese, one container of alfredo sauce and one-half a package of cream cheese. Place the garlic cloves in the oven at 350 degrees for about 25 minutes or until they are soft. Remove from the heat and squeeze softened garlic from skins. In a baking dish, mix and spread all ingredients. Bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees. For an even better taste, you can add more cheese to the top of the dish.

French Toast Popcorn

This is my favorite way to make popcorn, and ever since I created this sweet, unique concoction, I have not eaten regular popcorn again. Take a bag of microwave popcorn, the butterier the popcorn the better, and pop the popcorn it in the microwave until it is done popping — usually when there are more than a few seconds between pops. Put the hot popcorn into a clean popcorn bowl, and sprinkle some sugar and cinnamon over all of the popcorn. This delicious popcorn satisfies a need for anyone who likes popcorn and has either a sweet tooth or a taste for something salty.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Dip

Everyone loves a good dip. And who doesn’t love cookie dough? If only someone were to combine the two. This dip does just that. The ingredients are one package of cream cheese, one-half cup of butter, softened, three-fourths cup confectioner’s sugar, two tablespoons of brown sugar, one teaspoon of vanilla extract and one cup of milk chocolate chips. Mix ingredients, then refrigerate. This dip can be enjoyed with graham crackers or by the spoonful.