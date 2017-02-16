Former deacon to lead graduate program

Wake Forest announced on Feb. 2 that that former Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Official and Wake Forest alumnus Stan Meiburg has been selected to direct the Wake Forest Graduate Programs in Sustainability.

Meiburg received his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science at Wake Forest University in 1975. He then pursued a Masters and a Ph.D. from Johns Hopkins University.

Meiburg has significant experience in public service, as he began his work for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 1977, shortly after graduating from Wake Forest. Throughout nearly 40 years at the EPA, Meiburg engaged with a variety of vital projects throughout the agency.

He has served in several different positions at the EPA, and has received numerous recognitions for his accomplishments, including the Distinguished Federal Executive acknowledgement in 2010 and the EPA’s Gold Metal for his contributions to the amendments of the Clean Air Act in 1990. Most recently, Meilburg served as the second-highest ranking official in the EPA under the Obama Administration as the Acting Deputy Administrator.

The university is invested in this news program and the endless opportunities that Meiburg’s return to Wake Forest will bring to the Masters in Sustainability.

In Meiburg’s own words, “Leading sustainability programs at Wake Forest is a fabulous opportunity.”

Meiburg looks forward to continuing his work encouraging future leaders of environmental protection while utilizing his experience to provide a realistic understanding of sustainability operations.

A program grounded in the understanding of the importance interdisciplinary study, the curriculum of the masters program in sustainability addresses the humanities, natural sciences, social sciences and legal studies to provide a comprehensive and multifaceted study of sustainability and how it relates to current practices in society. Students often complete this degree in conjunction with a law or divinity school degree.

The one-year-long degree focuses on giving students the practical skills necessary to become a leader in sustainable practices and in future career paths.

Coursework focuses on hands-on programs and activities that give students the opportunity to work with leaders in the field of sustainability.

For example, masters students had the opportunity to work with Meiburg himself while he was still posted at the EPA.

Wake Forest Faculty are excited to welcome Meiburg back to campus. In a press release published earlier this week, Provost Kersh said that, “Stan Meiburg brings a compelling vision, deep knowledge of environmental policy and national leadership experience … we expect his impact on sustainability education to extend beyond graduate programs to benefit Wake Forest as a whole.”

The University is optimistic that, under the leadership of Meiburg, the Masters in Sustainability will be very impactful not only on this campus, but also in the world at-large.

In the name of Pro Humanitate, the Wake Forest community welcomes Meiburg to share his experience in mindfulness with his fellow Demon Deacons and become the future leaders.