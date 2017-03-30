SG Election Profiles

Shelby Devine

Secretary

Shelby Devine is a junior majoring in politics and international affairs with a religion minor. Devine joined Student Government last year as a Senator and during her term has been a member of the Physical Planning Committee, which is responsible for physical changes to campus, like putting more outlets in the Pit.

Devine’s platform is based on connectivity and campus safety. Under the connectivity pillar, Devine wants to create a more unified community. One of these is by creating a magnet/sticker for all freshmen with ten popular Wake Forest related phone apps, the top ten Instagram accounts and other related campus/sporting events, dining tips and campus life components. Devine also hopes to connect Wake Forest students with Wake Downtown and with Winston-Salem. Under the campus safety pillar, Devine wants to work with the WFU Police Department and the Winston-Salem Police Department to increase patrolling on and off campus as well as increase lighting on campus and the blue-light system.

Devine has served on the executive board for the Old Gold & Black and as the Philanthropy Assistant Chairman for her sorority.

Tyler Primm Miller

Secretary

Tyler Primm Miller, a freshman from North Carolina, joined Student Government in the fall. Miller serves as a Senator and intends to double major in history and philosophy. He is a member of the Judiciary Committee and is also a Parliamentarian this semester.

Miller’s platform involves transparency, interactions between the Student Body and Student Government and internal improvements to Student Government. Miller hopes to increase students’ voices on campus through an amendment that allows for a process where students can propose resolutions and topics of discussion to the Student Senate.

Miller also proposes an amendment to the Student Government governing documents increasing the size of the Student Senate to allow for better representation of students on campus. An internal improvement Miller suggests is by creating another amendment that allows for executive officers to give their reports by email so that in-person meeting time can be better spent on debate and resolutions.

Miller also attends RUF and participated in the Spirit of the Old Gold & Black, the marching band, during his first semester.

Kiya Khalil

Speaker of the House

Kiya Khalil is a junior double majoring in biology and Spanish with a concentration in medical translation and a minor in chemistry. Khalil has been involved in Student Government since she arrived at Wake Forest and has held leadership positions each year including Judiciary Committee co-chair, Academic Committee co-chair and currently holds the position of Speaker Pro Tempore.

Khalil’s platform is multi-faceted with an emphasis on connection, integration and delivery. One of her goals is to develop a networking system between undergraduates and alumni and to create workshops on how to apply for post-graduate studies. Her second pillar, integration, calls for incorporating organizations into the Student Government Senate, including the Student Body into the senate and developing personal plans with senators. Her third and final pillar, delivery, focuses on creating a new atmosphere for studying and study tips, discovering new chants for athletic events, creating a phone app to inform students how many people are in the gym and improving language inclusivity in the admissions process, from tours to interviews.

Sydney Packard

Treasurer

Sydney Packard is a sophomore with double majors in finance and computer science. Packard has been involved with Student Government since the fall semester of her freshman year and also serves as a member of the Student Budget Advisory Committee (SBAC), which is run by the Student Government Treasurer.

Packard also serves as the treasurer for her sorority in addition to her work with SBAC and Student Government.

Packard’s platform is unique in that each of her pillars has two-sided goals: to help SBAC and the student organizations. Her four pillars — Meetings, Training, Budgeting and Chartering — are designed to clear up confusion on how to make budgets, to create more dialogue between SBAC members and treasurers of organizations on campus through required meetings and to help new organizations learn what can and cannot be funded and what their other options are.

Packard’s campaign is focused on helping students and organizations in conjenction with limiting confusion, stress and miscommunication.