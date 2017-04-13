Filling the vacancy was better than nuclear option

No matter how one feels about the current populist president, the reality of the situation is that his term will be limited to a maximum of eight years — and hopefully only four. Yet on Friday, April 7, the Senate made a decision that will shape the future of America for the next several decades.

By a nine-vote margin, the Senate confirmed Neil Gorsuch as the 113th justice of the Supreme Court after an almost 14-month long vacancy following Antonin Scalia’s death. As a 49 year old, Gorsuch is now the youngest member on the Supreme Court and will have the power to mold the future of American policy, and thus the future of America until his death — if he so chooses.

As we have stated in previous editorials, the members of Old Gold & Black Editorial Board represent a large spectrum of political views. As Gorsuch is known for leaning to the right, being an originalist and strong supporter of religious freedoms in his opinions, several members of our staff believe he is the perfect nomination to fill the shoes of Scalia, as the two share many similarities in both their opinions and writing styles. On the other hand, for these same reasons some of our staff would have preferred to see another person appointed for the position. However, even though we do not all ideologically agree with Gorsuch, we all agree that we would rather have the vacancy filled than a Democrat-led filibuster resulting in a Republican-supported nuclear option.

The Senate refusing to hold a hearing for President Obama’s appointment Merrick Garland was not only a severe injustice against Garland, but also the people of the United States. To not even offer him the opportunity to appear before the Senate was a ruthless and vindictive example of party politics, which we all believe directly juxtaposes democracy.

Even despite this, we were happy to see the Democrats not reciprocate this behavior and choosing not to filibuster Trump’s nomination. If we ever want to fix the antagonistic partisan divide that has plagued our country, we must make more steps in this direction.

As a country, we must realize that there are going to be issues and problems that we are going to disagree with simply because of the differences in conservative and liberal principles. Those problems are not endemic to any particular president or any particular party, they are true of the two-party system that we have created. This us-versus-them mentality is created by this division, but within this structure our parties must learn when to pick their battles.

Our representatives should prioritize fighting the battles for the issues that level threats against democracy, national security and human rights. Reciprocating the immature stunt the Republican party pulled in 2016 did not fall into any of these categories. So for this reason, we salute the Democratic Senators for picking their battle wisely.

As Gorsuch has previously served on the Tenth Circuit on the U.S. Court of Appeals, served as a clerk for previous Supreme Court Justices and worked in numerous firms, he has the experience and credentials that make him suitable for this job. As a qualified candidate, we respect the Senators for looking beyond party lines and commend them for doing their job. Ultimately, despite our ideological differences, we welcome the idea that we have re-established a nine justice court.