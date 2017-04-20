Opinion
“Your actions, not your race, determine your level of success”
At the end of last semester, I gave a presentation as part of a class requirement.  In this presentation, I posited the argument that the government should not be in the business of regulating speech, regardless of how “hateful” some may perceive certain speech. 

Midway through my presentation, while making a related argument, my professor had the audacity to interrupt me and proclaim in front of the entire class that I was not qualified to speak on the subject because of my “white privilege.”  Fearing that any retort may adversely impact my grade, I did not respond. But had I responded, I would have posited the notion that “white privilege” as it is commonly used, does not exist.

Privilege itself is a very real concept; it mostly manifests in individual socioeconomic status. For example, if you were born incredibly wealthy, you are more likely to become successful. “White privilege,” however, is the idea that white people are inherently treated better and receive societal benefits purely because of their skin color. This concept is nothing short of asinine. Attributing success purely to skin color is inherently racist and carries no basis in fact.

Different aspects of our legal and political systems protect against laws that discriminate against a citizen based on race.  If a legislative body changes such a law, we have judicial remedies that protect people from being targeted for their race.

But the idea of “white privilege” assumes that even though we have these systems and safety nets, there is still some sort of sinister, invisible force of racism that is propping up white citizens, specifically white men.

Proponents of “white privilege” will have you believe that this sort of evil system exists, but can point to no particularized evidence. They feel, however, that this force exists and therefore that trumps the fact that they cannot back up claims of white privilege with any supporting facts, statistical or otherwise. These proponents attribute differing outcomes to skin color as opposed to individual accountability.     

Success, or lack thereof, is almost always a direct result of personal decisions. Everybody, regardless of skin color, faces numerous challenges and obstacles in their lives.

In responding to these obstacles, people make certain decisions. Time after time, those who either make good decisions or learn from bad decisions come out on top. Conversely, those who make bad choices normally end up wildly unsuccessful.  This is how the world works. Your actions, not your race, determine your level of success in life.

  • aNoN

    “Success, or lack thereof, is almost always a direct result of personal decisions.” I think you are forgetting that there are things in life that we cannot control. Such as where we live, the schools we attend as children, or the family we are born into. I believe that your understanding of white privilege is lacking in taking into consideration that whites have historically made minority groups live in lower quality living areas, made them attend schools which provided a lower quality education which forced these students to be unable to climb up the social ladder since the policies put in place by white males segregated the black community into a lower class. Sure modern policies have made some advancements in shortening the racial divide but the damage that whites have done to the African-American community will take years to correct. Look at any map where income and race, gerrymandering and race, or education level and race. Every time you would see the same thing; minority groups would be in the lower rated areas while whites will be mostly found in the higher ranks. I am not calling you a racist or a bigot of any sort but I would like to point out that your argument has no evidence and really you have failed to actually enter the conversation about race relations and white privilege at all. All that I see when I read your article is someone who is upset that they were called out on an unsupported argument while giving a presentation in class. I hope you will do research on the history of how whites have impacted the lives of minority communities and how history has affected our lives today. If you want to have a good argument against white privilege, at least have some evidence to support it.