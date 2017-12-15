Four Years of Reporting on Wake Forest Sports

When I first began as a reporter for the Old Gold & Black, I was largely unfamiliar with Wake Forest athletics and vastly inexperienced with journalism as a field.

My first assignment, a women’s soccer match in a season in which they finished 5-9-3, looked on the surface like a mundane task, covering a middling team that did not draw many fans in the stands nor eyes in the paper.

For me, though, the byline under my name represented a heavily infuential part of my college career. Seeing my name above the article gave me the motivation to continue my work with the newspaper, covering any sport I could. I covered virtually every sport my freshman year, giving me a taste of what was to come over my next three years. Additionally, I made some of my closest friends during my start at the OGB, including editors and writers that would stick with me during my journey over the next three years.

I also was introduced to a number of mentors at the Old Gold & Black — people that would guide me through the beginning of my college career, and propel me to strive to new heights as I moved into new roles at the student newspaper. I’ve had some of my favorite Wake Forest experiences through the student newspaper, including a number of men’s soccer playoff games and the Military Bowl. I’ve also been privileged to cover the biggest Wake Forest football scandal in recent memory, ‘Wakeyleaks.’

These memories represent the highlights of the events I’ve covered, but I’ve also cherished the little moments. I’ve appreciated every chance I’ve had to profile an athlete or coach and gain an insight into the process of being a Wake Forest athlete on and off the field.

Finally, I’m thankful for the journalistic and career opportunities that Wake Forest and the Old Gold & Black has gifted me. Wake Forest has a proud tradition of journalism, and I know it will continue long after I have graduated.