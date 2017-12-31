It is important to be safe while celebrating New Year’s

New Year’s is a world-wide celebrated event, with those from all over the world counting down to midnight. Always a fun and exciting event, New Year’s comes with some safety concerns, but there are ways to ensure that safety isn’t sacrificed for the sake of fun.

I love celebrating ringing in the New Year, but with that also comes responsibility. Many of the festivities on Dec. 31 entail drinking and drinking a lot. It is important to keep in mind that many, many people will be drunk throughout the celebration, and best protect yourself, friends and family from an accident happening. Here are some tips to have a safe and fun New Year’s.

1. If you are drinking, make sure you have a planned way to get home.

Whether it is uber/lyft, a Designated Driver, or a parent picking you up, make sure that whoever is behind the wheel is sober and ready to drive. It isn’t just about being sober, but being cautious of other drivers who may not be. While having a sober and cautious driver is important, it could also be safer to not leave the place you have been drinking, especially if you are at a friend’s house. Get a group of friends and spend the night at one person’s house to ensure that no one is on the road.

2. Drink responsibly.

If you are spending the night drinking alcohol, make sure you stay hydrated and have a good dinner. This will also help you avoid a killer hangover the next morning. One way to make sure you stay hydrated is to have easy access to water before you go to bed, like putting a bottle of water in your overnight bag or by your bed. Eat throughout the night too so that you can have that food absorb the alcohol you drink.

3. Celebrate with friends/family.

We all want to ring in the New Year with others, so make sure you get a group of friends or family members together. Whether you watch the ball drop at Times Square at midnight, are at a local bar or at a house party, surround yourself with those you like and want to start the New Year on the right foot.

New Year’s is always a fun holiday to celebrate, whether you are traveling with your friends or family or spending it at home. We all want to have fun ringing in 2018, but don’t forget to make sure that you, your friends and family are safe as well.