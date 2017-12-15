Online sites offer Creative Gift Inventory

As the holidays are quickly approaching, the need to find affordable and original gifts for friends and family is becoming more and more urgent. With a student’s budget and a small amount of time, these three websites are perfect for finding creative presents for loved ones.

Society6

Covering everything from art prints and t-shirts to phone cases and mugs, Society6 sells affordable and eclectic accessories. As a platform for independent artists, the company prints individual’s works onto a range of different mediums. With a “Gift Guide” and “Funny Gift Ideas” collection, it is easy to browse the more inexpensive items.

With thousands of designs and products in stock, it is easy to locate presents for everyone on your list. Prices range from $3.99 for stickers to $29.99 for throw pillows, and prints are about anything from Star Wars and cats to nature scenes and food.

Uncommon Goods

Even though it is the most expensive website of the three, Uncommon Goods sells hilariously creative and carefully curated gifts worth the price. This website carries items for the home and kitchen, as well as jewelry, clothing and even pet toys.

The front page houses links to gifts under $25, as well as top-rated items for men, women and kids. Some of the featured items include an “Awkward Moment Card Game” for $19, “a Green Tea Herbal Kit” for $40 and a set of nine “Solar System Bath Bombs” for $48. For those 21 and over, the website also hosts many products for cocktail, wine and beer drinkers. These include a variety of wine glass sets for an average of $20, as well as decorated glasses for mixed drinks.

Etsy

A platform for artists and designers to sell their creations, Etsy is another perfect website to find presents that are both original and inexpensive. With the widest array of products for sale, the home page has links to clothing, accessories, jewelry, tools, art, games and vintage items.

One of the trademark elements of Etsy is the ability to customize a lot of the products, depending on the artist. For instance, one can purchase items such as customized dog tags for $18, as well as a range of personalized jewelry and clothing.

For any student looking to spend a minimal amount of money for the most creative gifts, these three websites will quickly ship out items suited for all family and friends.