Downtown Alternatives to the ZSR

As midterms are just beginning to creep up on students, finding a reliable spot to study is almost as important as having a full cup of coffee. For a new source of inspiration and focus, here are three alternative off-campus study locations:

Forsyth County Central Library

Although most students know the ZSR Library like the back of their hands, almost no one from Wake Forest makes use of the Forsyth County Central Library.

Only eight minutes away from campus, located at 660 W 5th St, the library is outfitted with multiple study areas, free wifi and places to charge your devices.

Having been closed for renovations since 2014, the library finally reopened in August 2017 with a new, modern design and plentiful resources. Including multiple meeting rooms and an open-air terrace, the library offers alternatives to cramped ZSR tables and dimly lit study halls. On top of all of this, it is much easier to find an open table at this quiet location.

The library is free to the public and open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. With functioning hours everyday, students can make the most of this easy-to-access study spot.

Wake Downtown and Bailey Park

Since many students already travel to Wake Downtown for their classes, utilizing the building for studying is almost free of hastles. Thanks to the shuttle that constantly runs, it takes only a few minutes to settle down in one of the study rooms or lobby areas in the space.

“Wake downtown has a student lounge on the base floor that has a printer, chairs and tables. On the top floors, there is a great view of downtown. There is even a coffee shop that has ample room for studying,” freshman Justin Neuberger said. “I like studying there because it is quiet and full of natural light. I feel less stressed while I work at Wake Downtown.”

Right across from the entrance to Wake Downtown is Bailey Park, a small grassy area with paved seating. With spring quickly approaching, make plans to study outside with friends, settling down at one of the tables or bringing along your own blanket to spread out in the grass. With longer hours of sunlight and some snacks, this is the ideal spot to hunker down and finish readings.

Krankies Coffee Shop and Bar

Located right near Wake Downtown, this coffee shop and restaurant is an ideal study spot that only a few students regularly utilize. With a steady supply of caffeine and meals, Krankies offers a fitting scene for studying, alone or with a group of friends.

With affordable coffees and teas for sale, as well as dishes like the $8 “Grilled Cheese Hero” and $11 “Mother Salad,” the restaurant also offers a great alternative to the usual study break at Benson. For those 21 and over, Krankies also has a fully functioning bar to sneak in a drink after a day of studying.

The only negative about settling down at Krankies is the lack of charging outlets. However, with fully charged devices and notes on hand, one can make the most of the space’s calm atmosphere and thought-inducing lighting.

Ultimately, breaking out of the campus bubble can be difficult, especially when it comes to studying and doing homework. With a little bit of effort, however, one can enjoy the modern library, resourceful Wake Downtown or mouth watering food at Krankies at a moment’s notice.