Local Mexican Restaurant Review

Tijuana Flat’s:

This restaurant is the most Americanized of the five I reviewed. The food is less traditional and, instead, incorporates more recognizable Tex-Mex flavors. Probably the best thing here is that they have a great mural on the wall of the deacon shooting lightning out of his cane. The restaurant also incorporates a hot sauce bar for customers that enjoy spicier foods. However, the food is nothing to get too excited about; it’s a chain, so the flavors are not as genuine. Some menu options include the burrito bowl, nachos and quesadillas.

Rating …………………………………………… B-

Tequila:

Tequila is a place that tries to be a genuine Mexican restaurant. The interior looks similar to many other Mexican restaurants and the food is presented very traditionally. However, the problem is that the food just does not deliver; the meat is extremely dry and flavorless. Many of the other ingredients didn’t impress at all. Although people may go here to experience a genuine Mexican restaurant, the food ultimately does not deliver in authentic tastes and flavors.

Rating …………………………………………… B-

Taco Riendo 3:

Yes, the best Mexican restaurant in Winston-Salem is located in a gas station. It seems sketchy at first from the outside, but once inside I immediately felt like I was somewhere in south Texas. There is a t.v. in the corner playing Mexican music videos. Everything was completely authentic. Not only do they have items like “tongue” on the menu, but they even have Mexican sodas like Jarritos that are hard to find.

The food for its value is excellent. The ingredients are good and they make everything the right way. Dishes include traditional tacos, gorditas and enchiladas that are filled with flavorful carne asada. One of the best things about this place is how inexpensive it is. And to top it all off, they give Wake students a 10 percent discount.

Rating …………………………………………… A+

The Porch:

When I first ate here, I knew something was not right. The fajita meat tasted perfect. The guacamole had a perfect balance between avocado, jalapeno and cilantro. The tortillas were soft and flavorful. All the little details of the food came together for the perfect meal. When I found out that the owners of the restaurant were from Texas, everything made sense. Every dish is reminiscent of Mexican culture, while also incorporating more complex flavors. They also have appetizers such as Texas Chile Cheese Fries for an agreable $8.

Overall, this is the best Mexican food you will get in Winston-Salem. Because the food is on the higher end, it is slightly pricier and many dishes cost $10.00. The only downside is that it takes forever to get your food, and a reservation is almost always necessary on the weekends. Even so, it is definitely worth the wait.

Rating …………………………………………… A

Mi Pueblo:

When walking into Mi Pueblo, you are faced with a large wishing fountain and fake storefront in the center of the lobby. It was as if you walked right onto a street in Mexico. There are chandeliers covering the ceiling and a bar to the left. The layout gave me high hopes, however, I felt as though the food did not deliver.

The flavors felt bland and did not impress me. They have the same dishes most Americanized Mexican restaurants have like chimichangas, burritos and A.C.P. Guacamole is my personal favorite food and I’ve never encountered a guacamole that I didn’t like. However, I was not impressed by the guacamole here. Their prices are more reasonable than The Porch. Many dishes and combinations cost an average of $8.00. The food comes in good portion sizes, however, there are better restaurants in Winston-Salem to get your Mexican food fix for the day.

But they get bumped up to “F+” because they let you order a pitcher of margaritas.

Rating …………………………………………… F+