President: Danny Reeves

Junior Danny Reeves, a political science and communication double major, has served as Student Government secretary and stated that his year of experience on the executive board helped him recognize the changes needed to improve the efficiency of Student Government.

He has already enacted structural changes in response, including increasing Senate meetings from bi-weekly to weekly and restructuring the attendance policy. Reeves has experience on every level of Student Government — Senate, cabinet and executive — and has also served on the Alcohol Coalition.

Serving under three different executive boards, he said that he has learned from the performances of others. If elected, he wants to encourage freshmen and sophomores to take the lead in proposing legislation in order to secure the future of Student Government. He also wants to use the findings of the Duke Demographic Survey to improve the diversity of Student Government.