President: Matthew David

The platform of sophomore Matthew David, a philosophy and history double major, is informed by his experience as co-chair of the Academic Committee and service on the Alcohol Policy Committee. An initiative he has already taken action on was to move the Academic Bulletin online so that more content could be added, and he wrote a resolution for longer course descriptions to be available during course registration.

Other policies he outlined included implementing organizational medical amnesty, which would mitigate punishment for organizations seeking medical help for intoxicated students at their parties.

Although he is not in Greek life, he emphasized that a thriving Greek presence on campus is beneficial for all students and stated that he has an advantage in advocating for Greek organizations in that he has “no dog in the fight” and could approach the administration without fearing consequences for a specific organization. He also proposed organizing a student leadership summit bringing together presidents from all university organizations to discuss problems on campus.