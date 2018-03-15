President: William Morgan

The main tenets of junior William Morgan’s platform — who is a history major with minors in politics and international affairs, Latin and creative writing — are summarized by the acronym RATIO: Representation, Accountability, Trust, Inspiration and Openness.

Morgan has a record of policy accomplishments during his tenure in Student Government, including serving on the Committee for Academic Affairs, which had a hand in lengthening the fall and winter breaks and adding a second Reading Day. He also initiated the Listening Campaign last year, which reaches out to the student body and directs concerns to the Committee of Community Outreach and Concerns.

One of the first priorities that Morgan said he would take on as president would be to decrease student parking ticket fees. He also proposed holding a leadership summit led by Student Government and holding office hours in order to make the Student Government office a welcoming place for students to talk to their representatives.