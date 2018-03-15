Treasurer: Sydney Packard

Junior Sydney Packard, a finance and computer science double major, is the incumbent student body treasurer. As she seeks to continue her tenure for a second year, she emphasized the need for a longer period of time to implement her platform. Some of her biggest accomplishments this year have included revamping outdated funding guidelines, benchmarking with 10 other schools to ensure that the Wake Forest rules system is fair and understandable and creating how-to guides for easy steps such as check reimbursement for club treasurers with different levels of experience. She has also worked on tailoring funding guidelines based on differences between campus organizations.

Something she said she learned this year that she hopes to carry over to her next year as treasurer has been understanding where club treasurers are coming from. She said that rules and guidelines have been drilled into her head so she has been working on sitting down with different groups one-on-one to ease their budget processes. Like last year, her campaign aims to minimize confusion, stress and misinformation.