Winston-Salem Offers Spring Break Alternatives

As midterms come and go, students are excited for the much-needed break they will receive next week. Many students will return home and others will go on exotic vacations with their friends and families, however, what about those of us who are remaining in Winston-Salem?

I personally don’t have anything planned for spring break besides laying in bed and catching up on Netflix, but I’m sure after a day or two, this will start to get old and I will look for something else to do. Having grown up in Winston-Salem, I often become tired of doing the same old things and going to the same places. It is difficult for me to branch out and try the many things the town has to offer. This spring break, I challenge anyone who is remaining in Winston to experience these three lesser-known activities.

1. Go take a stroll in a park.

While Winston-Salem can appear very small compared to larger cities, it has a large abundance of parks located within the area. If weather allows, get out of your room and spend a day outside in one of these parks.

Tanglewood is a great place to go on a nice picnic with a group of friends; there are a total of five shelters equipped with picnic tables and beautiful scenery. The blooming wisteria and shining lakes make any day better. They also offer horseback riding, fishing and golf.

However, if you’re not looking for a long drive, there is always Reynolda Village. Many students are familiar with the trails that lead around the park but few ever make a trip into the greenhouse and gardens. This time of year many of the flowers will be in bloom and make a great place for a quick photoshoot.

Lastly, there is Salem Lake, also known as the “hidden diamond” of the city, and is equipped with a seven-mile trail surrounding a large lake that accommodates pier and boat fishing.

2. Try a new restaurant.

As humans, we are creatures of habit and I know I am guilty of returning to the same establishments to eat almost every time I go off campus. This spring break, I challenge you to branch out to one of Winston-Salem’s many restaurants.

If you’re in the mood for a nice southern meal you should check out Mama Zoe Michael’s, a restaurant right down the street from campus. The restaurant is locally owned and the menu has a little bit of everything ranging from country fried steak and fried flounder to traditional gyros and souvlaki.

Another great place to try is Teddy G’s Grille, another locally-owned sandwich shop. They are known for their pita burgers which are what the name implies, one or two beef patties with varying toppings placed inside of a slice of pita bread.

Finally, if you’re a fan of Mexican food, a really good alternative to Tequilla and Mi Pueblo is El Maguey. The staff here are extremely friendly and they recently updated their menu to include six new dishes.

3. Go on a Segway Tour of downtown

It is hard to learn everything about Winston-Salem, but a good start to getting to know its history is by taking a Segway Tour through downtown. The entire tour totals two hours and gives an inside look into what happens around the city. The tour makes several stops including Trade Street’s Art District, Old Bailey Power Plant and the Historic Stevens Center.

Accomplishing one of these activities can be beneficial to learning more about the history and quirks of the city.