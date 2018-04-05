A 50-year Flashback to Memorable Music

Electric Ladyland-Jimi Hendrix

Electric Ladyland is a double LP, and the last to be released with The Experience. It features many of Jimi Hendrix’s most famous songs, and with Hendrix increasingly getting involved with production on this album, his perfectionism and studio abilities show through. Hendrix is thought of as one of the greatest innovators in rock music and is widely regarded as the one of, if not the best, rock guitarist ever. In person, he was remarkably shy, quiet, self-conscious and humble. In a rare television interview, Dick Cavett stated, “you are considered one of the best guitarists in the world,” to which Hendrix responded, softly, “oh no… How about the best guitarists sitting in this chair?” Hendrix was known to speak more through his music, which is especially apparent in his rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Woodstock.

Electric Ladyland features aspects of traditional rock, psychedelic rock and blues, all combined in a unique way that only Hendrix could pull off. Hendrix was a big fan and admirer of Bob Dylan, and in perhaps the most famous cover ever, Electric Ladyland features Dylan’s “All Along the Watchtower.” This rendition is full of beautiful solos with magnificent use of the wah pedal, and outstanding fills between lines, with a climactic ending. Dylan, who is notoriously blunt, misanthropic, and difficult to interview, has even stated that Hendrix’s version “overwhelmed” him, and that Hendrix “had such talent, he could find things inside a song and vigorously develop them … he found things other people wouldn’t think of finding in there.” There are words of high praise coming from the first musician to win the Nobel Prize in Literature. Hendrix also displays his mastery of the wah pedal, and some guitar swells, in “Burning of the Midnight Lamp”, which is accompanied by a smooth drum beat. In “Voodoo Child (Slight Return),” his playing is physically palpable. “Rainy Day, Dream Away,” is the perfect rainy-day anthem, featuring a conversation at the beginning, groovy music and a relaxing melody sung by Hendrix. The increased studio experimentation is most apparent in “ … And the Gods Made Love” as well as “1983 … (A Merman I Should Turn to be).”

The Beatles (The White Album) – The Beatles

The White Album, officially titled The Beatles was a sober follow up to The Beatles’ previous Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The White Album came after a trip to study Transcendental Meditation with the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in India. The fairly self-explanatory reason why this album is usually referred to as The White Album was because of a purposeful decision to not include any art to provide a direct contrast to their previous album covers.

The White Album contains many hits, including the McCartney driven “Back in the U.S.S.R.” — a parody on Chuck Berry’s “In the U.S.A,” and features influences from the early Beach Boys vocal harmonies, apparently at the urging of The Beach Boy’s Mike Love, who had travelled with the Beatles to India. The Beatles had a reputation for a fun sense of humor and were well aware of people trying to find hidden meaning in their lyrics, so on “Glass Onion” Lennon sings “The walrus was Paul,” even though Lennon had written “I am the walrus.” McCartney’s “Blackbird” will forever remain a classic, and is a song with profound symbolism reflecting the socio-political climate at the time. It also features recordings from a real bird’s natural song. Lennon’s future political statements and protests can be seen in their stages in his melodic “Revolution 1,” which also features a bluesy intro and a beautiful brass arrangement provided by producer George Martin. George Harrison, whose songwriting ability was often and unfortunately overshadowed by the McCartney-Lennon dominated early ages, shines on a personal favorite song, “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” which was inspired by Eastern concepts, especially from the Book of Changes, I Ching. The lyrics are remarkably poetic and give listeners a taste of Harrison’s songwriting ability — which would shine in just a couple years — especially with his solo album All Things Must Pass.

The most outstanding feature on this track is the guitar playing — Harrison had asked his friend and collaborator Eric Clapton to play on the track — and between Harrison’s gentle rhythm playing and Clapton’s wailing lead riffs, one can actually conjure up the aura of guitars weeping.

White Light/White Heat– The Velvet Underground

The Velvet Underground’s second album, White Light/White Heat, a departure from the milder songs from their debut album, aside from the soft and sweet “Here She Comes Now.” The tracks on White Light/White Heat are raw, experimental, and avant-garde. John Cale has even stated that in comparison to their debut album, White Light/White Heat “was consciously anti-beauty.” Lou Reed did not like mainstream pop and was quite vocal about his disapproval of many bands, especially the Beatles. Reed wrote about the grittiness of life with poignant, powerful and often controversial lyrics, touching subjects ranging from drug abuse, prostitution, death, lobotomies, nontraditional romantic relations and transvestites with The Velvets often trying to emulate these topics through the music as well as the lyrics. White Light/White Heat was the last Velvet album to feature John Cale. The main reason their first two albums are so unique and wonderful stems from the differences between Cale and Reed — Cale was very experimental, worked with drones and played a lot of electric viola on their debut, while Reed leaned more toward traditional rock and roll.

On White Light/White Heat, the title track features more traditional rock-and-roll, coming more from Lou Reed’s throughout most of the song, but towards the end the song gets more experimental, ending with a bass solo over a drone to try and get the listeners to feel a throbbing “rush” to simulate amphetamine use. “The Gift,” spoken by Cale over a noisy jam is about a boyfriend trying to mail himself to his girlfriend. But upon arriving at his girlfriend’s house, a reckless opening of the package with a kitchen knife leads to a tragic end for the boyfriend. “Lady Godiva’s Operation” features singing by Cale in the beginning, and then an interplay between Cale and Reed about a botched lobotomy with dark humor-laden lyrics follows. After a number of distortion-heavy songs, “Here She Comes Now,” a title most believe to be a double entendre, is a soft and sweet song featuring lighter guitar. The softness of “Here She Comes Now” creates a stark dichotomy with the following track, “I Heard Her Call My Name,” which is brash, overwhelming and purposefully atonal at times.