BREAKING: Admitted student’s Top 10 List was recently leaked. Here is who he found to be the Top 10 Hottest Sigma Chis.

1) John Wayne

2) Brad Pitt

3) Kliff Kingsbury

4) Tom Selleck

5) Luke Bryan

6) Adam Scott (golfer)

7) David Letterman

8) Lee Norris

9) Mike Ditka

10) Grover Cleveland

Happy April Fools!