Minnesota is an Overlooked Travel Destination

Many travel column summer suggestions might include a New York City getaway, a beach vacation on the shores of New Jersey or a road trip through Southern California. While these destinations are bound to be written in numerous travel articles because of their outstanding restaurants, activities and photo-ops, they do not compare to the beauty and serenity of northern Minnesota. Possible destinations could include Ely and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, located just miles south of Canada. Mark your calendar for a trip in July, because northern Minnesota is the ideal summer escape.

Northern Minnesota is for the lake lover. From canoeing to fishing, most days are spent outside. Often called the “land of 10,000 lakes,” a vacation in Minnesota can include time on the water everyday. For the experienced fisherman, Walleye, Northern Pike and Smallmouth Bass are all common catches in the lakes of Minnesota. A perfect day could be spent out on the water, with the sun beating down and a fishing pole in hand. Adrenaline junkies might find more enjoyment in the high-speed rush of tubing or water skiing. The Minnesota lakes are the perfect spot for water activities, because unlike more highly-populated lakes in tourist trap destinations, boats are few and far between in the northern woods. Finally, saunas are a common water activity in Minnesota. Heat up in a 150-degree room with friends and family, then jump into the crystal clear lake water for an instant blood rush. Northern Minnesota lakes have a beauty unknown to any other part of the world.

Northern Minnesota is for the outdoorsman. While half of it seems to be covered in lakes, the other half is blanketed with luscious, evergreen trees. There are a countless numbers of trails to hike, whether an intense trek through the depths of the woods, or more of a leisurely stroll. The woods are teeming with animals, flowers and evergreens waiting to be discovered, studied and photographed. For those tourists who don’t love the idea of exercising while on vacation, Minnesota has plenty of other activities for the outdoorsman. Whether zip lining through the trees or heading to a wildlife center and viewing animals through the comfort of a glass window or gate, northern Minnesota is perfect for anybody who appreciates the beauty of the outdoors.

Northern Minnesota is for the free spirit. While water sports or outdoor hikes are both draws for Minnesota tourism, the appeal can also lie in the simplicity. Northern Minnesota vacations reject the hustle of daily life and allow tourists to embrace the peacefulness of nature. Fancy hotels are replaced by log cabins, screeching of traffic is substituted by the soft humming of boats, and nightly news shoes are traded in for star gazing. Northern Minnesota reminds the busy city-goers of the stunning world around them, without distractions from technology or urban atmospheres.

Take a trip outside your comfort zone and head to the north woods for an outdoor experience unmatched by any other state. From crystal clear lakes and thrilling hiking trails to the undisturbed peace of nature, northern Minnesota has it all. Up north, water is clearer, trees are greener, and life is simpler.