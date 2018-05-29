Teacher-Scholar Legacies: Candelas Gala

Candelas Gala has played the piano in Spain, waited tables in Germany, and gone on archaeological digs in England.

She studied in France when she was 15 years old, and a few years later, she made her first trip to the United States to spend a summer taking classes in Colorado.

Gala is passionate about seeing the world and viewing it in different ways. She has examined the avant-garde and written about the connections between art, poetry, Physics, and other things that don’t seem to be related.

“Her intellectual curiosity is contagious, and any conversation you have with her leaves you a different person with a better perspective on the world around you,” said Jeff Polidor, who graduated from Wake Forest University in 2015 with a Bachelor’s degree in Spanish and Psychology.

For the past 40 years, Gala’s research and her classes at WFU have been so diverse and spanned so many disciplines that they can’t be easily catalogued.

Gala, the Charles E. Taylor Professor of Romance Languages, has been a free spirit in the Department of Spanish & Italian. She has shared her love for Spanish poet Federico García Lorca and invited her classes to her home for dinner – under the condition that all conversation was in Spanish.

Not to be limited by one field of study, Gala held a symposium at WFU that focused on Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies – which is another of her many interests.

Gala will retire at the end of this semester. To celebrate, she booked a two-week vacation to Japan with her husband and retiring Reynolds Professor of History Paul Escott.