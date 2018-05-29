Teacher-Scholar Legacies: Kurt Shaw

This is part of an ongoing series highlighting retiring faculty in the Undergraduate College at Wake Forest.

Long before Kurt Shaw was studying Hungarian and teaching in Vienna, he played Tony Bennett and Olivia Newton-John songs as a disc jockey for an adult contemporary radio station.

He also spun records at rock, country music, and oldies radio stations in Rhode Island, Missouri, and his native Maine.

As much as Shaw loves learning different languages – he estimates he has studied 12-13 languages over his lifetime – he had a tendency when he was younger of dropping out of college after only a short stint on campus.

Needing to support himself, Shaw worked off and on for 11 years as a DJ, starting in 1971 at a radio station that his father worked for as an announcer.

“I had withdrawn from my first semester in college and desperately needed a job, and it just so happened they had someone at my dad’s radio station who wasn’t very good,” said Shaw, who’ll turn 65 in August. “And so they let me audition and then I got work.”

After Shaw got married, his wife encouraged him to quit his radio job, return to college, and finally pursue his passion for teaching Russian literature. He followed her advice, and he has endeared himself as a music-playing, wisecracking faculty member over the past 31 years at Wake Forest University.

Shaw lists Bugs Bunny and Russian writer Fyodor Dostoevsky as his heroes. The Associate Professor is an avid reader of the Sunday comics. He also has been known to paste headshots of his colleagues in the Department of German and Russian on the bodies of Star Trek characters.

However, behind Shaw’s playful personality is a dedicated linguist and grammarian who served as the department’s chair from 2000-08. He’ll retire after this semester.