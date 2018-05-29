Teacher-Scholar Legacies: Mary Lynn Redmond

This is part of a series highlighting retiring faculty in the Undergraduate College at Wake Forest.

Mary Lynn Redmond sat in a classroom, staring at the TV and enduring a painful introduction to the French language as a fourth-grader.

At the time, not many North Carolina elementary schools taught foreign languages. However, the principal at Redmond’s school made her students watch 30 minutes of French-speaking programs that aired on public UNC-TV several times a week.

The principal then taught French vocabulary on the days when Redmond’s class didn’t watch the French TV shows. As a kid, Redmond would have preferred to spend her time doing almost anything else.

“I didn’t like it,” Redmond said. “I was really sort of bored with it and so it’s kind of funny now that I became interested in it.”

Redmond has become a strong advocate of early foreign language education. She has spent the past 29 years at Wake Forest University training future teachers and developing the curriculum for the Foreign Language Education program in the Department of Education.

Redmond has also served as President of both the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages (ACTFL) as well as the Foreign Language Association of North Carolina (FLANC).

“Not only is she well-regarded in North Carolina, that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” said Adam Friedman, Professor and Chair of WFU’s Department of Education. “She’s well-regarded across the world. That’s no hyperbole.”

Hired at WFU in 1989, Redmond arrived on campus as a young former high school French teacher trying to establish herself. She relied on colleagues from different departments to help her network as she implemented a new curriculum in the Department of Education.

Redmond will retire at the end of this semester as a Professor of Education, though she intends to continue her work as a nationally recognized figure in foreign language education.

Teacher to Teacher (1999), which Redmond co-edited, came as a result of a four-day institute held at WFU in 1997 while she was serving as President of the National Network for Early Language Learning.