Teacher-Scholar Legacies: Patricia Dixon

This is part of a series highlighting retiring faculty in the Undergraduate College at Wake Forest.

As an artist, Patricia Dixon works with watercolors, pastels, and random images that grab her attention and move her to paint.

When she feels homesick, Dixon often uses a photograph from her native Chile as inspiration for a painting. Other times she comes across a tree or an abstract picture in her mind and starts sketching it.

Early on, it seemed the visual arts would be her method of telling stories and sharing her Latin American culture with a larger audience.

A self-described globalist, environmentalist, and political junkie, Dixon had completed 54 hours of coursework in Studio Art at the University of North Carolina Wilmington when her first love returned to her life.

“The guitar just kept calling me,” she said. “I had to play it.”

Dixon has plenty she wants to say, and as a Senior Lecturer in Music at Wake Forest University, she has managed to express herself through the guitar.

Dixon was initially hired as a guitar instructor and an adjunct professor in 1980. However, her classes have grown well beyond the classical guitar over the past 38 years.

Dixon has introduced her students to protest music borne out of the Apartheid in South Africa and Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship in Chile, where her family still lives. She has also taught her classes about the American Dream through music.

Dixon will soon trade her music studio inside the Scales Fine Arts Center for her art studio at home. She’s retiring at the end of the semester.