Teacher-Scholar Legacies: Paul Escott

This is part of a series highlighting retiring faculty in the Undergraduate College at Wake Forest.

Paul Escott needed to make a decision and choose between one of two doors.

Raised in University City, Missouri – a suburb of St. Louis where Tennessee Williams attended high school – Escott was a patriotic kid and enjoyed reading about American History as a teenager.

As an undergraduate student at Harvard University during the Civil Rights Movement, he hoped to better understand the historical context behind the racial tension that was transforming the world around him.

Escott knew he wanted to be a historian, but he was torn between whether to study Southern History or Urban History as a graduate student at Duke University in the 1970s.

To help make his decision easier, he visited the two professors who specialized in each field. His first visit didn’t go so well, though.

“I went to the door of the woman who taught Urban History. I knocked on the door, and she opened it a crack,” Escott said. “I gave her my best presentation of self, and she said, ‘I’m not taking any graduate students.’”

Now recognized as a premier Southern and Civil War historian, Escott sat in his Manchester Hall office on a recent morning and laughed about his awkward encounter with the Duke professor almost 50 years ago.

A prolific writer, Escott has written or co-authored more than a dozen books that have challenged the mythology of President Abraham Lincoln, examined the leadership of Jefferson Davis, and addressed race relations during the Civil War.

His latest book, Rethinking the Civil War Era: Directions for Research (2018), was released May 4, 2018.

Escott will retire at the end of this semester after spending the past three decades at Wake Forest University, including nine years as the Dean of the College (1995-2004).