Teacher-Scholar Legacies: Ray Kuhn

This is part of a series highlighting retiring faculty in the Undergraduate College at Wake Forest.

Dozens of empty champagne bottles cover the top shelf in Ray Kuhn’s office inside Winston Hall, leaving no doubt that he has had plenty to celebrate over the past half-century.

Each bottle of Tott’s or Korbel champagne has signatures covering its label. The signatures belong mostly to Kuhn’s former Biology students at Wake Forest University.

As a tradition, Kuhn throws a party for each of his students who receives a Master’s degree or a Ph.D. Two bottles of champagne are purchased, one that Kuhn gives to the graduating student and the other that goes on his shelf after everyone has signed it.

“That’s my career in champagne bottles,” said Kuhn, the William L. Poteat Professor of Biology.

The 75-year-old Kuhn is like a beloved character out of a Mark Twain novel. He’s a brilliant, wisecracking, suspender-wearing former truck driver from the South who never intended to go to college but has spent the past 50 years at WFU researching infectious diseases.

“Everywhere I go people want me to see patients,” Kuhn said, “and I tell them, ‘Listen, I’m a mouse doctor. That’s it.’”

When Kuhn was hired in 1968, the Department of Biology consisted of 11 people, didn’t offer a Ph.D. program, and was known more for its teaching than its research. Needing a job after graduate school, Kuhn agreed to join the department.

In the five decades since then, Kuhn has “retrained” himself to become an internationally recognized immunobiologist and a leader in the analysis of host responses to parasites.

His impact on the WFU community is evident by the long list of former students who have gone on to have prestigious careers of their own.

On May 26, around 75 of Kuhn’s former students will reunite at a nearby convention center and likely pop a few more bottles of champagne at a retirement party for him. After mentoring 14 Ph.D. students over the past 50 years, Kuhn is retiring from WFU.