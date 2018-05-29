Teacher-Scholar Legacies: Richard Carmichael

Richard Carmichael has taught courses on Linear Algebra and collaborated with mathematicians in Croatia, Poland, and India. His field of study is in Calculus-based math that he admits is “way over” the heads of his incoming students.

However, for a few months every year, Carmichael volunteers to do basic math by adding up points, rebounds, and steals at WFU home basketball games. The 76-year-old Professor has a structured mind that helps him stay organized while keeping stats.

“I really enjoy doing that much more than if I was just going to the game and sitting in the stands and watching,” Carmichael said. “It keeps your mind focused on what’s going on. You have to really pay attention.”

Carmichael has perfectly blended athletics and Mathematics for more than a half-century, starting in 1960 when the former star forward at what’s now High Point Central High School decided to attend WFU on a basketball scholarship.

As a sophomore during the 1961-62 season, Carmichael came off the bench as a role player for a Demon Deacon team that made the only Final Four appearance in school history.

More importantly to his long-term future, Carmichael decided during that memorable season that he would major in Math, attend graduate school, and pursue his goal of someday becoming a college professor.

“When I came to Wake Forest, it was not a foregone conclusion that I was going to major in Math because I considered Accounting. I took the two first Accounting courses,” Carmichael said. “I considered Physics.

“Eventually during my sophomore year, I went to the Psychological Testing Center and took an aptitude test and it confirmed that I was suited for Mathematics.”

The results of the aptitude test have proven to be correct. Carmichael will retire at the end of this semester, which marks his 50th year teaching Math at a university.

“I was someone with very little confidence in myself as far as my ability to become a Mathematics major and wasn’t even sure that Math would be my major at the time,” said Debbie Harrell, a 1976 WFU graduate who’s now an Assistant Professor and Chair of the Department of Mathematics and Computer Studies at Salem College.

“Dr. Carmichael was simply a calm, encouraging influence on my path in life. He built my self confidence and made me think I could succeed and actually believe I could teach mathematics.”

Carmichael has remained a constant at WFU since returning to his alma mater in 1971 following three years as an Assistant Professor at Virginia Tech. He has never entertained an offer to teach elsewhere, instead establishing himself not far from where he was born in High Point.

Carmichael served as Chair of what was then WFU’s Department of Mathematics & Computer Science (1988-2000) before overseeing the Math Department until 2004.

He also spent 13 years as a Faculty Athletic Representative, serving as a bridge between academe and WFU’s athletic department.