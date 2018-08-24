“Work Forest” Is A Reality But Also Manageable

Work Forest.” A daunting reputation for a school to have, right? But don’t worry, it may be true, but that doesn’t mean that Wake Forest academics are unbearable. There are ways to manage “Work Forest” and succeed academically while still having a social life.

The first thing to do is to manage your time well. You definitely will have more free time than you did in high school, but that can also be a challenge to overcome. When it comes to time management, it is important to not leave all of your work until the last minute.

Having the mindset “I have so much time, it’ll get done later” can be detrimental, so I advise starting assignments earlier rather than later. That is also helpful as most social events happen in the evening and at night.

Secondly, find out what works for you. Whether you like to study in the library, in a coffee shop or somewhere else, knowing where you are most efficient is key. Wake Forest has so many great places to study — whether it is in the depths of the ZSR or the basement of Zicks, you’ll find your spot.

There are so many distractions in college, so when you are studying, make sure that is what you actually are doing. Don’t be on social media, texting your friends, or even watching Netflix at the same time. Those activities are great for study breaks, not for studying.

You may think that skipping a class or two isn’t a problem, but with a school like Wake Forest, class sizes aren’t huge, so your professors know who you are and will notice when you are absent. Unless it is an excused absence, don’t skip.

Additionally, your professors are also a great resource; whether it is going to their office hours weekly, or just briefly chatting with them before or after class, it is always a positive to establish a rapport with them.

While you may be dreading that English class you need to take or that lab that is required, there are many resources on campus to help you succeed. Whether you get a tutor through the Learning Assistance Center, visit the Writing Center, or form a study group with classmates, utilize all that Wake Forest offers.

“Work Forest” is real, but it isn’t the only thing about your time at Wake Forest. It is important to work hard, but it is also essential to have fun and socialize. College is not just about academics, but also about having fun and getting involved.

“Work Forest” is definitely a reality of Wake Forest, but with the right attitude and preparation, anyone can scucceed here.