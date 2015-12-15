Layers, Thrifting Characterize This Season

Finally, after a North Carolina summer that seemed to never end, a second hurricane rolled around and with it came fall weather! Everyone can enjoy the wonderful Southern tradition of layering up for the frigid mornings, only to end up stripping most of their clothes for the inevitable warmth that waits in the afternoon.

For me personally, that includes approximately two undershirts, a sweatshirt, a heavy jacket and gloves if I’m feeling particularly risqué on that particular day. This usually devolves into a bloated bookbag for the afternoon filled with my discarded clothes, but it at least spares me from having to do laundry every other day. However, for that hour of prime time in the early hours of the morning, I am afforded the luxury of being able to convince my parents that the jacket I got for my February birthday ended up being worth the price almost a year later.

Along with the turning of the leaves and the chilling of the air, my Goodwill runs have become another seasonal inevitability. With my extra $10 a week from writing Old Gold & Black articles buoying my paper-thin checking account, I can stock up on at least two grimy flannels from the depths of local thrift stores. It makes it all worth it when I can stroll around campus with an increased air of self-righteousness and suave at having complimented the pretentious hipster aesthetic that I try so ardently to cultivate. So, if you need fashion tips from me, look no further than your local second-hand shop and the sale section of Clarks! In no time, your entire upper body can be itchy and your feet can be covered in blisters, but you can submit your status as an unapologetic geek for putting in the extra effort. Trust me, it’s quite a rewarding feeling.

At this point, I could see you wondering: “But Andy, why don’t you just throw in the towel and wear tennis shoes, sweatpants and a sweatshirt like every other normally functioning individual at this school?” I wish I could provide a solid answer to such a question, but the honest truth is that I have no idea. Maybe it lends me the pretense of originality, but even my fits (as stylish and inspiring as they are) have yet to give me anything but some sarcastic asides from my friends and a more colorful laundry hamper. But alas, here I am, standing in front of my $5 mirror from Target contemplating which of my three pairs of brown boots would go better with my uniform jeans and button-up.

In other words, happy fall! It’s a wonderful time of year at Wake Forest, and the sweaters spilling out of my wooden wardrobe are a perfect symbol for my eagerness. Unfortunately, this also means that we’re only a few months away from some regularly scheduled seasonal depression, but that can wait for another “fashion” column in February. For now, I’ll be perfectly content to stroll around campus in whatever assembly I’ve managed to rustle up for the day and enjoy the 30-minute sweet spot of genuine fall weather.