Lizzie Snyder, Digital Media Editor

Lizzie is a senior from Carmel, Indiana studying Communication with minors in English and Italian. Aside from being the digital media at the Old Gold and Black, Lizzie has interned in multiple departments at Wake Forest Athletics and serves as the Academic Chair and is on the standards committee for the Tri Delta sorority at Wake Forest. Her favorite Wake Forest event is Hit the Bricks and last semester, she studied in Florence, Italy. Some of her favorite things are going to concerts, March Madness, and trying new Winston-Salem restaurants.

