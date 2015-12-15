A Vegan’s Guide To The Pit

Catherine Regen also contributed to this article.

Although many students do not venture around the corner to the vegan station, the Fresh Food Company (also known as the Pit) offers a myriad of options for those consuming a plant-based diet. However, there are also many meals that can be created outside of those offered by each station. Here are four easy recipes that can be made by compiling different ingredients from all over the Pit.

Avocado Toast

An easy take on the millennial favorite, avocado toast can be made with only a few ingredients.

Gluten-free toast

Avocado

Olive Oil

Salt

Pepper

Optional: pickled red onion, microgreens, shredded carrot, cherry tomatoes

To start, grab a piece of bread from the gluten-free station and toast it until golden brown. Afterwards, go to the grill station and spread an even layer of avocado on the toast. Next, head over to the salad station for toppings. Drizzle on some olive oil and add as many or as few of the optional toppings as you wish. Finish off the dish with a good sprinkle of salt and pepper to bring out all of the flavors. Although it isn’t Village Juice, this is a much cheaper route to satisfy an avocado craving.

Fruity Oatmeal

This easy and nutritional breakfast can be made with ingredients found entirely at the center circular station at the front of the Pit.

Oatmeal

Chia seeds

Cinnamon

Sun butter

Strawberries or blueberries

Maple syrup

First head around to the heated tureens and ladle out a bowl of oatmeal. Then head around to the spices and add a sprinkling of chia seeds and cinnamon to your liking. Then head over to the smoothie bar and get any of the berries (the blueberries and strawberries are recommended). Make sure to add some of the juices, as it will add a lot of flavor to the oats. For some protein, sun butter is also a great addition for a PB&J flavor. Alternatively, loop around to the waffle maker, drizzle some maple syrup and snap a quick pic for your Instagram stories. Grab a spoon and dig in.

Greek Pasta

Everyone love the pasta bar, and vegans are no exception. Did you know the whole grain penne is also vegan? This is an easy way to add some protein to a comforting plate of food.

Whole wheat pasta

Olives

Broccoli

Red onion

Tomatoes

Artichokes

Marinara sauce

Oregano

Fresh spinach

First, wait in the custom pasta line and get your preferred ingredients. We recommend olives, broccoli, red onion, tomatoes and artichokes for a spin on Greek pasta. Top it off with the red marinara sauce and a good shake of oregano. Then head over to the salad bar to add some fresh spinach. Adding the spinach last adds a bit of brightness and fresh greenery to your meal.

Black Bean Bowl

For a protein-packed meal, make the most of the salad bar to create this black bean and rice bowl.

Rice

Black Beans

Salsa or cherry tomatoes (depending upon availability)

Romaine lettuce

Corn

Avocado

Salt

Pepper

Optional: hot sauce

For the foundation of this meal, start with a bowl of rice from any of the main stations. Next, add a heaping spoonful or two of black beans from the salad bar. Top off the bowl with salsa from the grill station or cherry tomatoes, lettuce, corn and avocado. Finally, make sure to top it off with salt, pepper and hot sauce (if desired).

