Professor Melissa Harris-Perry Posts Tweets About Conflict With University

On Thursday, Melissa Harris-Perry, a professor in the Politics and International Affairs department, took to Twitter to post about a conflict between her and Wake Forest. She called out Wake Forest on academic freedom, saying that the university was looking to close down her research center following a speech in which Harris-Perry questioned the school’s past and current labor practices.

“Academic freedom is truly dead @WakeForest. Two days after a public MLK address where I called into question the university’s labor practices Provost @rtkersh sends an email “inviting” me to eliminate @AJCCenter as a university entity & offering a “goodwill” payoff. #notforsale,” Harris-Perry tweeted.

Academic freedom is truly dead @WakeForest. Two days after a public MLK address where I called into question the university’s labor practices Provost @rtkersh sends an email “inviting” me to eliminate @AJCCenter as a university entity & offering a “goodwill” payoff. #notforsale — Melissa Harris-Perry (@MHarrisPerry) January 24, 2019

In her address last Monday at the 39th Annual MLK Noon Hour Commemoration at Union Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, Harris-Perry called out the university for having benefited from slavery. She also said that nobody is questioning the university about its labor practices, especially those of the food-service workers. According to Harris-Perry, the workers are fired every summer and then rehired at the start of the fall semester.

Katie Neal, the assistant vice president of Wake Forest News and Communications, disputed Harris-Perry’s claim in remarks made to the Winston-Salem Journal, saying that food-service employees are hired on either 10- or 12-month terms.

The Anna Julia Cooper Center is a research center that focuses on scholarship about gender, race, and politics. It moved to Wake Forest with Harris-Perry in 2014 after she was its founding director at Tulane University, where the center opened in 2012.

Harris-Perry’s tweets continued, all ending with the hashtag #notforsale. She went on to say in her tweets that she was not given a faculty office this year despite having taught three classes last semester. Harris-Perry also tweeted that she is a “difficult employee” and that she will not be “leaving or staying silent.”

Meanwhile, even though I am full professor and hold the Maya Angelou presidential chair. @WakeForest has failed to even provide me with a faculty office this entire academic year— I taught 3 classes last semester. With no office. #notforsale — Melissa Harris-Perry (@MHarrisPerry) January 24, 2019

There is no question that I am a “difficult employee”. I don’t play nice or toe the line or pretend injustice does not exist. On Monday I reminded our community @WakeForest benefited from slavery & Jim Crow and we should raise questions as it encroaches downtown. #notforsale — Melissa Harris-Perry (@MHarrisPerry) January 24, 2019

So @rtkersh and @WakeForest administration should be clear. I am NOT leaving or being silent. This is my alma mater. This is my home. The betrayal is painful & scary. But I will not break #notforsale — Melissa Harris-Perry (@MHarrisPerry) January 24, 2019

Harris-Perry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A statement given by Wake Forest said, “Her recent comments about the University are misleading and disappointing.”

Provost Rogan Kersh declined to make a further comment.

This is not the first time that Harris-Perry has been in conflict with members of the university’s administration.

At the end of last semester, Harris-Perry and the chair of the Politics and International Affairs department, Peter Siavelis, were in conflict over her medical leave and student evaluations in an email exchange obtained by the Old Gold & Black.

Siavelis had emailed her students, requesting that they attend a session so that they could fill out course evaluations as Harris-Perry had recently gone on medical leave. Harris-Perry responded by telling students to disregard Siavelis, who she said was “dimly seeking to be helpful” and has no right to interfere with her courses.

In the same email thread, Siavelis responded telling students to follow his directions, which had the endorsement of the Dean of the College. Harris-Perry replied that she was suspending her medical leave in order to be available to students. In addition to her students from her fall semester classes, other members of the university’s administration, such as Kersh and two faculty members from the Politics and International Affairs department, were copied on the email exchange.

Siavelis did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Harris-Perry, an alumnus of the university, is nationally known for her political commentary talk show, Melissa Harris-Perry, that ran on MSNBC from 2012 to 2016. She also previously served as the director of the Pro Humanitate Institute. Harris-Perry also leads the Wake the Vote and Reporting Across the Divide programs.

