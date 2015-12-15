Student Union Hosts aWake All Night

On Saturday, Jan. 26, Student Union held aWake All Night in Benson University Center as they do at the start of each semester. The theme of the event was “Jurassic Forest,” and students were able to enjoy food and to participate in fun activites like an egg hunt, karoake, Stuff-a-Bear and a game show.

