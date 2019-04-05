Must-Watch Movies Of April

Here are six of the must-watch movies in April; they all are highly anticipated by fans and frequent moviegoers.

Each movie has their own individual qualities that make it interesting for anyone who will watch them.

True Story

The Best of Enemies (April 5, 2019)

Based on the book about the true story of the unlikely relationship between C.P. Ellis, a Ku Klux Klan leader, and Ann Atwater, a civil rights activist, the story follows the pair during the tumultuous summer of 1971, when they decide to co-chair a community summit around the court-ordered desegregation of schools in Durham. The cast includes Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell. It’s a must-see if you enjoyed Henson’s critically acclaimed performance in Hidden Figures.

Documentary

Amazing Grace (April 5, 2019)

Featuring the work of two late artists, musician Aretha Franklin and director Sydney Pollack, this documentary is a behind-the-scenes look at the production and performance of Franklin’s best-selling album. Shot in 1972, the four-decades-old footage is finally being made available to audiences. If you enjoy the music of Aretha Franklin, the outlandish fashion choices of the ‘70s or simply a documentary with heart, then this is the film for you.

Horror

Pet Sematary (April 5, 2019)

A reboot of a film made in 1989, Pet Sematary is an adaptation of the 1983 Stephen King horror novel of the same name. The film centers around the Creed family — Dr. Louis Creed, his wife Rachel and their two young children — as they move from Boston to rural Maine. The family finds a burial ground deep in the woods near their new home. After a tragedy, Creed turns to his neighbor for help and sets off a chain of events that unleashes a terrible evil with terrifying consequences. If you’re looking for another scare after Jordan Peele’s Us, this is the film for you.

Comedy

Little (April 12, 2019)

If the premise of 13 Going on 30 was flipped, you would have Little. Ruthless tech mogul Jordan Sanders is turned into a 13-year-old girl after tormenting one too many employees. She wakes up in her penthouse as an awkward tween the day before an important presentation. The only one in on the secret is April, Sanders’ long-tormented assistant. This film is a comedic take on the price of success and growing up. The film is directed by Tina Gordon with a story by Tracy Oliver and screenplay by both. The story is an idea by Marsai Martin, the teen actress that plays young Jordan Sanders.

Science Fiction

High Life (April 12, 2019)

A new film from A24 Studios, this one focuses on a group of criminals tricked into an ill-fated journey into the deep recesses of space in search for an alternative energy source. The criminals on board the spaceship are sexually experimented on by scientists on board. A criminal, Monte (Robert Pattinson), has a daughter against his will through artificial insemination as a result of the experimentation. The story follows the evolution of the relationship between father and daughter. If you like the films that A24 typically makes, then this is the film for you.

Superhero

Avengers: Endgame (April 24, 2019)

Likely the most highly anticipated film on this list, Avengers: Endgame will be the soft conclusion to the Avengers franchise. Fans have anxiously awaited the release to see what will become of the ill-fated heros left standing after the ending of Avengers: Infinity War. Will they defeat Thanos? Is everyone actually dead? Will Tony Stark be rescued from space? If you want some answers, Endgame will be in theaters April 24 (though you might want to get tickets soon).