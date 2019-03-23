President: Maia Kennedy

Editor’s note: The above summaries were submitted by the candidates themselves, but may have been edited for length, clarity and AP Style.

Maia Kennedy, a junior business and enterprise management major with a Spanish minor, is running for Student Body President. As the daughter of a Mexican first-generation immigrant mother and American father, Kennedy grew up trying to find her place in two very different worlds. While she found herself wondering why she was different than the kids in her school, Kennedy remembers always wanting to represent her family and heritage in the best way. She believes her journey as a Senator has been something similar. With a timid voice as a first-year representative, Kennedy came to quickly realize that she could make an impact in sharing the voices of her peers with other students, faculty, staff and administration.

Kennedy says the experiences she has gone through in and out of Senate have undoubtedly shaped who she is today. She could not be more honored to listen to each and every one of you and hopes to continue doing her best to make a positive difference. This year, Kennedy is the only presidential candidate with experience on the Student Government Executive Board, currently servings as Student Government Secretary. If elected, Kennedy knows she is prepared to handle the challenges and opportunities that come with the position and promise to actively listen to collaborate with you to make our campus a better place.

Wake Forest, Kennedy says, it is our time to make our experiences more fair, healthy, safe and fun.