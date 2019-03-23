President: Mellie Mesfin

Editor’s note: The above summaries were submitted by the candidates themselves, but may have been edited for length, clarity and AP Style.

Mellie Mesfin, a Business and Enterprise Management major, has devoted her three years at Wake Forest to growing holistic engagement with the numerous Wake Forest communities. She has committed herself to the arts through her participation with a cappella, plays and musicals. She has a close relationship with the Pro Humanitate Institute, strengthening this through her service as a Campus Kitchen intern and participating in the pre-orientation program BUILD, as well as the Branches Social Justice Retreat. Academically, Mesfin remains deeply devoted to a liberal arts education by way of her Sociology minor and through her extracurricular involvement in the arts.

Mesfin has also supported faith organizations and communities of color such as Black Student Alliance, Organization of Latin American Students, Muslim Students Association and South Asian Student Association. She has grown her leadership and further engagement with these communities by serving as a critical developer of the Social Justice Incubator. Her leadership skills were evident from early in her college career, as she received the highly competitive Joseph G. Gordon Scholarship to attend Wake Forest. Her charismatic presence and work ethic landed her the high profile position as the MC of the TEDx conference in February and she was recently elected to the executive board of Innuendo, one of Wake Forest’s well-known a cappella groups.

In addition to her many roles on campus, Mesfin is an active member of the Kappa Delta sorority and strives to continue engagement across these many dimensions. She has learned the importance of authentic relationships and effective communication across diverse platforms and hopes to apply this further within Student Government.