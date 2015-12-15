Speaker Of The House: Jack Beyrer

Editor’s note: The above summaries were submitted by the candidates themselves, but may have been edited for length, clarity and AP Style.

Sophomore Jack Beyrer, a history major with politics and German minors, intends to restore a culture of honor, respect, and efficiency to Student Government through his management of Senate sessions.

Through his position as co-chair of the Judiciary Committee, Beyrer has appointed new senators and provided input on the Student Code of Conduct consistent with the values of Wake Forest. Furthermore, his record in Senate, in which he regularly proposes votes during discussion, reflects an efficient decisiveness currently lacking in Student Government.

Concerned with the perpetual over-promising and under-delivery of Student Government campaigners, Beyrer’s platform is quite simple: to use his skills in facilitating conversations across difference, personal disposition and professionalism to greatly improve the efficiency of Senate sessions. His record in re-branding the Wake Forest Review as well as participation in respectful political dialogue all over campus is reflective of this proficiency in compassionate, yet pointed discussion.

Beyrer further embraces that the job of Speaker is largely confined to the internal mechanisms of Senate itself, and so he strives to then provide his focus on making conversations within Senate more directed, civil, constructive and less circuitous which will ultimately result in a far better culture as a true deliberative body intended to serve students with a spirit of professionalism, not a platform for campus politics that seize upon controversy.