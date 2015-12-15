Speaker Of The House: Miles Middleton

Editor’s note: The above summaries were submitted by the candidates themselves, but may have been edited for length, clarity and AP Style.

Miles Middleton is a sophomore, studying Political Science and History, and a candidate for Speaker of the House. There is one thing that Middleton wants everyone to know about him: that he is a candidate who wants to listen, discuss and implement the concerns and wants of the Student Body. He want to see a campus that emphasizes respect, inclusion and integrity.

To that end, Middleton says he needs your help as a student body. His two main goals as a student leader are bridging the gap between student leaders and administration with the overall student body and building a community centered on a common purpose. The administration and student leaders should create a process in which we take an active role in seeking input from students. The administration needs to be more open, not bureaucratic towards listening to student concerns and Student Government needs to be the bridge that connects these two together. Middleton believes it is important to build a community that focuses on what we have in common not what differentiate ourselves. He says that what we need to understand is that we as Wake Forest students have a unique opportunity to change the world as a cohesive group, and he looks forward to leading this charge.