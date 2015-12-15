Black Mountain Has Loads To Offer

Over Easter weekend, I went with some friends to Black Mountain, N.C., This was my first time visiting Black Mountain, but it was only 15-20 minutes from Asheville, N.C. We stayed at my friend’s grandparents’ house with her mom and her mom’s friend. While the downtown was small, it felt like a cozy mountain town and there were plenty of places to eat.

On Friday night, we ate at a restaurant called Fresh. They make all their ingredients from scratch, which alludes to the freshness that’s their namesake. While they are known mainly for their pizza, they also offer a variety of pastas, salads and sandwiches. We ordered two pizzas that we shared between the four of us. One was Rose’s pizza, which included mozzarella, basil and roasted garlic, similar to a margarita pizza. The other was the Chevre pizza topped with sundried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, basil and goat cheese. Both were delicious options and two pizzas filled four of us up comfortably.

For lunch Saturday, we went to Louise’s Kitchen, which was a converted farmhouse. It served mainly breakfast, brunch and lunch. They have a system where you pay up front and then are seated and receive your food. I ordered a bagel topped with egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato and a pesto cream cheese. It was quite messy to eat, but very delicious. My friend ordered the grit cakes and also recommended them.

On Saturday night, we went to Ole’s Guacamole. I would definitely recommend going here if you find yourself in Black Mountain. Everyone was highly complementary of the food and the staff was very friendly. I ordered fish tacos, and the tilapia tasted very fresh and was grilled perfectly. They have a salsa bar where you can sample their different salsas. The guacamole is made fresh right in front of the table for you, and it was the best guacamole I’d ever had; the avocados were perfectly ripe. All the food was very reasonably priced, and for my portion it was only $10.

If you’re looking for a pick-me-up, Sassafras on Sutton offers coffee and books (the best combination). They also have a range of eclectic candles, apparel and knick-knacks. Many of their items centered on Harry Potter or Game of Thrones themes. There was plenty of seating if you wanted to sip on a hot coffee while reading, which was perfect for a cozy vibe.

In addition to dining, there are many hiking options. There are a couple lakes and parks near Black Mountain that offer nice views and fresh mountain air. We went to a small park that had a trail leading into the woods. While it was about a two-mile loop, it was perfect for an easy, comfortable hike. However, there is also great hiking in Pisgah National Forest, including the scenic drive up Blue Ridge Parkway. It isn’t that far from Black Mountain and is beautiful, especially in the fall with the changing color of the leaves. There are hikes within Pisgah ranging difficulties, such as hiking to waterfalls, hiking Black Balsam Knob (which is a bit more difficult) and more.

Black Mountain would be a perfect weekend getaway due to the close proximity to Wake Forest. While it isn’t a fast-paced city, it was the perfect relaxing break before going into finals week. They offer a variety of locally-owned restaurants and lots of hiking options to explore. I will definitely be going back!