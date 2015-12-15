Disney+ Evokes Nostalgia

I don’t know about you, but I love Disney, so when I heard that Disney was going to offer a streaming service that contains all of the Disney classics, Pixar movies, Marvel movies and Star Wars films, I was ecstatic.

The streaming site officially launched Nov. 12, and I purchased it almost immediately. For only $6.99 a month, you have access to all of the Disney Channel shows of our childhood, most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films and even some new, never-before-seen Disney+ originals. I’m planning to spend the entirety of my winter break watching as much of the content on Disney+ as I possibly can. Needless to say, I’m pretty happy with my purchase.

Many people have debated back and forth on whether to get the service. The argument stems from the concern that Disney+’s success will result in more networks starting their own streaming services. Over the past few years we’ve already seen an increase in this trend. Both The Office and Friends are being moved from Netflix and over to their network’s own streaming service, and all Disney-owned shows and movies will be removed soon as well.

Many people are concerned their subscription services are getting to be too expensive and there’s been some discussion on just switching back over to OnDemand. I see what they’re saying, too. Netflix was one thing; shows from a variety of networks could be found in one location for a relatively low price. Hulu and Amazon Prime Video came around, and they both operated on a similar structure. Many networks have started to create their own streaming services, and yes, it’s starting to make me wonder if it’s all worth it.

On the other hand, I love Disney and am more than happy to pay a relatively small price for the ability to relive my childhood; but in regard to other streaming services, I’m hesitant.

Another thing that is bringing people toward the Disney+ streaming service is the new Disney+ original show The Mandalorian. This is a Star Wars story and revolves around a lone gunfighter as they navigate the galaxy after the Empire falls. If you’re a Star Wars fan, I would recommend going ahead and buying the streaming service. I haven’t started the show, but episode one has been released, and I’ve heard good things.

Personally I’m most excited to watch some of my childhood favorites such as Kim Possible and I’m looking forward to watching some shows I’ve never seen before, like The Ultimate Spiderman. I do think this streaming service is worth the price, especially if you want to feel a bit of nostalgia in the heat of upcoming final exams.

