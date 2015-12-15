Solutions to Nov. 21 Thanksgiving Crossword
President that proclaimed Thanksgiving a National Holiday
Abraham Lincoln
Sport that is typically associated with Thanksgiving
Football
Length of the first Thanksgiving
Three days
Defining feature of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Balloons
Meat typically served on Thanksgiving
Turkey
Orange pie eating on the holiday
Pumpkin pie
Fuschia, gelatinous side dish served on holiday
Cranberry Sauce
Day after Thanksgiving
Black Friday
Balloon that has made the most appearances in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Snoopy
Holiday spin off of Black Friday
Cyber Monday
Speed a turkey can run
Twenty five mph
Thanksgiving holiday spin off for friends
Friendsgiving
Person that wanted turkey to be national bird
Benjamin Franklin
Shove it in the turkey!
Stuffing
The Three Sisters
Corn beans and squash
Pour it on the turkey
Gravy
Slice the turkey
Carve