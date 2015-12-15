Solutions to Nov. 21 Thanksgiving Crossword

President that proclaimed Thanksgiving a National Holiday

Abraham Lincoln

Sport that is typically associated with Thanksgiving

Football

Length of the first Thanksgiving

Three days

Defining feature of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Balloons

Meat typically served on Thanksgiving

Turkey

Orange pie eating on the holiday

Pumpkin pie

Fuschia, gelatinous side dish served on holiday

Cranberry Sauce

Day after Thanksgiving

Black Friday

Balloon that has made the most appearances in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Snoopy

Holiday spin off of Black Friday

Cyber Monday

Speed a turkey can run

Twenty five mph

Thanksgiving holiday spin off for friends

Friendsgiving

Person that wanted turkey to be national bird

Benjamin Franklin

Shove it in the turkey!

Stuffing

The Three Sisters

Corn beans and squash

Pour it on the turkey

Gravy

Slice the turkey

Carve

