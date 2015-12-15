Burrito Boys: Finishing This Search At The Porch

Six months ago, I arrived on campus. The city, heavily influenced by the flavors and access of the South, offered virtually every culinary style a foodaholic could ask for, except for Mexican food, as it would seem. After talking with several locals, whose burrito-eating ambitions had never made it past Taco Bell, I soon learned that several hidden gems did exist in the city; and I set out to find the best one. With the fifth and final review of Burrito Boys, I am happy to present my forthright, impartial opinion on Winston-Salem’s finest in Tex-Mex dining.

Price: 8.6

It seems only fitting that the last review in the Burrito Boys series is of a restaurant that has received numerous awards, including the Winston-Salem Journal’s Readers Choice award: The Porch. Having only been in business for six years, it is undeniable that The Porch has stolen the hearts of the locals with their heavenly meals and divine atmosphere. However, providing a good meal is only half the battle, if a restaurant solicits a price that exceeds the quality of the burrito, then the customer leaves feeling cheated in some way; it’s all about finding balance between property and payment. Luckily, The Porch cares about feeding college students on a budget, and offers a menu between $10-$16. At prices like these, you’ll leave with not only a satisfied appetite, but with lunch for tomorrow.

Quality: 9.5

The Porch aims to offer a burrito that is not entirely authentic, but is not exclusively Westernized. As they claim on their menus, “we strive every day to harness the best inspiration of Mexico, Texas and North Carolina, unite them and then and deliver it on a slightly overflowing plate.” With this in mind, it is easy to distinguish elements of each region in the burrito, as the flavors of the meat taste like Asada but is cooked like brisket. I ordered the OG Burrito, which ticked all the boxes; excellent texture, solid flavors, and it didn’t fall apart.

Freshness: 9.3

The particular meal I ordered consists primarily of vegetables, rice and beans, and I found the assortment of components to work very well together. The harmony of sauteed onions and fresh garlic complimen-ted the spicy aroma of the rice. The entire burrito was wrapped in a crisp flour tortilla — and did I mention that it didn’t fall apart?

Customer Experience: 9.2

The Porch is situated in the Northwest district, a short six minute drive from campus. The restaurant offers top notch service to go along with unbelievable meals, but the best part of all is the relaxing atmosphere that invites customers to lounge outside or partake in a game of cornhole.

Depending on the weather, customers have the option of sitting outside under an arrangement of twinkle lights, which provide the perfect ambience for a romantic dinner for two. All in all, The Porch is the perfect restaurant for those looking for a burrito with flare . . . I promise it will deliver.

Overall: 9.15