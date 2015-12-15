Deacon Spotlight: Alex Sharp

Senior Alex Sharp has been on a tear for the women’s basketball team, recording her thousandth career point on Jan. 30 against Pitt and recording multiple double-doubles as of late.

Senior Alex Sharp has been on a tear for the women’s basketball team, recording her thousandth career point on Jan. 30 against Pitt and recording multiple double-doubles as of late. During the Deacons’ road trip to Pittsburgh and Boston College, she recorded a double-double in both contests. Against Notre Dame on Feb. 6, Sharp led the team with 19 points, just two off of her career-high of 21, and was one rebound off of her third consecutive double-double with nine rebounds. She looks to continue her strong play as the Demon Deacons wind up ACC play and look towards the ACC Tournament at the end of the month.

As a junior, Sharp missed a large part of the season due to shoulder surgery and a broken hand, but still made it count when she hit the court. She started 15 games and averaged 12.7 points and a team-high 9.3 rebounds. She started all 31 games in her sophomore season, the only Demon Deacon to do so, and averaged 10.5 points per game. Sharp also led the team with 8.4 rebounds per game and 94 total assists over the year. As a freshman, she was named to the ACC All-Freshman squad and appeared in all 32 games, starting in 25 of them. She averaged 7.4 points per game and was second on the squad with 7.6 rebounds per game.

A native of Australia, she was a five-star recruit out of high school and the top Australian recruit in her class. She was the starting guard on the Australian U19 team and won a bronze medal at the FIBA World Championships in Russia in 2015 before coming to the United States to represent the Deacons for four years.

Samantha Wexler: You just hit the 1000-assist mark and are playing extremely well this season; can you speak as to your senior season and your development under Coach [Jen] Hoover?

Alex Sharp: This season has been another opportunity for me to use my skill set to help our team be successful. I’m grateful to have a coach who trusts me to bring what I do to the court. In my senior year, Coach Hoover has pushed me to be a better leader, and I’ve tried to embrace this role and be someone who my teammates can look to for guidance on the court.

SW: Can you speak to what it took to develop this year’s team chemistry to continue the success of the program?

AS: I think our team chemistry this year evolved really naturally. Coming into this season, we had a strong group of returners who committed to developing the culture of our program. The freshmen came in and immediately got on board with our goals to be a competitive force in the ACC. This common drive really brought the team together and is something that helps us to push each other each day, to get the best out of one another.

SW: How have the new facilities for Wake Forest basketball influenced the team’s success this year?

AS: The new facilities are something that I know both the men’s and women’s teams are incredibly grateful for. We have everything we need to be successful all in one place. With access to the practice gym, weight room and fueling station, we’re put in the best possible position to maximize our development as athletes across all levels.

SW: What has been the best part of this season so far for you?

AS: For me, the best part of this season has probably been seeing how competitive our team is in challenging some of the best teams in the nation. We’re so close to where we want to be, and we can feel it. There’s definitely a sense of belief within the team that we’re capable of getting some big wins. We also know that we haven’t played our best basketball yet, so it’s exciting to think about what could be ahead for us.

SW: Outside of the team, do you have any people who have influenced your experience here?

AS: I definitely do. It’s crazy how many friendships I’ve formed and professors I’ve had who’ve fueled my academic passions. The highlight of my experience here has definitely been all the people I’ve been able to cross paths with (and convince to visit Australia).

SW: You’re obviously a long way from home here.What made you choose Wake Forest back in high school?

AS: I could see that Wake Forest was a strong academic and athletic school with a community atmosphere. Ultimately, this unique balance was what drew me to Wake.

SW: What’s your favorite Wake Forest basketball memory here so far?

AS: I think one that comes to mind from this year is when we got the win over Duke at the Cameron, off of a game-winning shot by Gina Conti.

There’s something about beating Duke on their home court that feels super special, especially on a buzzer-beater.