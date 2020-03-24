Former Assistant Basketball Coach Sentencing Delayed

Jones resigned from his position in the university’s basketball program on April 13, 2018, after being placed on leave in early August 2018.

Postponed by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Former assistant basketball coach Jamill Jones will now be sentenced on June 16 in Queens Criminal Court.

Originally scheduled for March, the sentencing follows the Queen’s criminal court jury’s charging Jones with a misdemeanor on Feb. 6. Jones was found guilty of third degree assault after fatally punching 35-year-old Sandor Szabo in August 2018.

According to a press release from the Queens District Attorney’s office, Szabo, who may have been intoxicated, was knocking on car windows searching for his Uber driver on Aug. 5, 2018. He appeared to have knocked on and shattered the rear window of Jones’s car, in which he was sitting at the time. Jones left his vehicle, punched Szabo and then drove away. Szabo, whose head hit the concrete, was taken to the hospital and “his injuries included a laceration to his chin, a skull fracture and other traumatic brain injuries.” He died in the hospital on Aug. 7, 2018.

“The defendant could have driven away from the scene or call[ed] 911. Instead, he retaliated by getting out of his car and punching the victim,” said Melinda Katz, Queen’s district attorney Melinda Katz in the press release. “This was a death that could have been avoided, sparing the victim’s family the loss of a loved one.”

Jones resigned from his position in the university’s basketball program on April 13, 2018, after being placed on leave in early August 2018. Originally from Kernersville, North Carolina, Jones had joined the coaching team in May 2017.

Editor’s Note: We incorrectly stated that Jones was found guilty of killing of Sandor Szabo. We have updates the article to reflect the correct information concerning his charge.

