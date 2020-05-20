Changes to Wake Forest Graduate School of Business Spring Admissions

The School of Business has adjusted their application requirements as a result of the global pandemic

For many at Wake Forest, the university’s Graduate School of Business is a viable option for continuing their education. Something that makes this more feasible for students is the Accelerated Masters Program. A recent flyer announced their decision to alter their admissions process for spring 2020.

As with other programs, the School of Business has come to this decision due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Ultimately, according to Sylvia Green, the chief marketing and enrollment management officer at the School of Business, the changes were made “due to the closure of testing facilities for the GRE and GMAT due to COVID-19.”

The changes that were put in effect include GRE/GMAT waivers for those who qualify, a waived $100 application fee with the use of the code DEACON and waived short-answer questions with the use of the code DEACON.

These changes mainly affect those outside of the Wake Forest community since recent graduates interested in the program apply through the Double Deac Advantage Program, which requires no application fee, waived essay questions, GPA based scholarship opportunities and a guaranteed interview.

“Our admission process for Wake Forest students did not really change too much this spring,” Green said. “We know that Wake Forest graduates are exceptional students [and] the rigor of their Wake Forest undergraduate coursework has prepared them well for graduate school.”

In addition to the changes, the School of Business’ pamphlet provided profiles on three Double Deacs who are participating in the program currently. The Accelerated Masters Programs highlighted their opportunities in Management (MSM), Business Analytics (MSBA) and Accountancy (MSA).

In an interview, Green emphasized the utility of the School of Business’ three accelerated master’s degree programs.

“[I would] recommend [them] for high achieving students to continue their studies,” Green said.

Despite the changes to the admissions process, the School of Business does not expect a great change in enrollment or number of accepted students.

“This year, we are increasing our enrollment in our MSBA program by adding an additional section due to increased demand,” Green said. “Overall, we would like to increase the number of Wake Forest students (Double Deacs) as mentioned before, they are exceptional students.”

In the past, Wake Forest graduates have comprised around 20-25% of the accelerated master’s degree programs.

When asked how the School of Business has reacted to the changes put in place due to social distancing and remote operations, Green described the faculty and staff as “thoughtful, creative and agile” while having to develop “new ways of doing things.”

“We continue to think intentionally about our students, alumni, colleagues and family members and do our best to hopefully make your journey, and the world, a little better everyday,” Green said.