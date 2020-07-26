Old Gold & Busy at Home: Sports and Activism with Ty Moore

In our second episode of Old Gold & Busy at Home, Olivia discusses the intersection between sports and activism with senior Ty Moore, a member of the Wake Forest Men’s Soccer Team. Listen to the interview at the link in our bio to hear Ty’s thoughts about being an ally versus following a trend, the importance of athletes using their platforms, and what could change in our campus culture. You can read the soccer team’s statement on the Black Lives Matter movement @wakemsoccer on Instagram.

