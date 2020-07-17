Old Gold & Busy At Home: Filmmaking and Photography with Emma Young

In our first episode of Old Gold & Busy at Home, Olivia chats with senior Emma Young, the Assistant Director of the Lilting Banshees, about her love for photography and filmmaking. Tune in to hear them discuss the artistic side of Tik Tok, the importance of having a creative outlet, and why we need to interrogate our favorite films. You can follow Emma’s photography account @etytakespics on Instagram, and stay tuned for more information about the Banshees’ first performance on August 26 (@liltingbanshees on Instagram).

