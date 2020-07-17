Wake Forest to use “Sneez” app to track coronavirus

Wake Forest is set to use Sneez, an illness tracking app, to stay updated on the possible presence of coronavirus among students in the fall, as disclosed by Athletic Director John Currie in a recent interview with the Old Gold & Black. Explained in the “Our Way Forward Plan,” students will be tasked with self-monitoring their health through the app and be given instructions if they show COVID-19 related symptoms.

According to Sneez’s website, the app was developed by the Chief Wellness Officer at Wake Forest Baptist Health, Dr. Bill Satterwhite. After its creation in 2016, the app was most recently revamped in 2019, as reported by Spectrum 1 News, to track illnesses such as the flu and allergies. Sneez has been working with both Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (since its inception) and Atrium Health (since February 2020, shortly after Wake Forest began working with the hospital system in Charlotte) to track area illnesses.

Now, Sneez has been updated for use in tracking COVID-19 — the current homepage of the app is a map of coronavirus cases by county.

A recent post on their website explains that the app functions by “using AI-assisted triage and the latest CDC guidelines [and] processes user symptom data instantly, directing users to go on to work or class or to seek further evaluation or care.”

The app will prompt students to fill in information about COVID-19 related symptoms daily, helping the university track the spread of the virus and provide students with information on when to seek medical care or where to get tested for the virus.

“Our team is comprised of medical professionals, business leaders and technology developers. We understand the importance of a healthy workforce and are uniquely positioned to provide a comprehensive solution during the COVID-19 era and beyond,” Satterwhite said in a website post.

About Post Author Olivia Field fielor17@wfu.edu Olivia is Editor-in-Chief of the Old Gold & Black and is a junior from Miami, Florida. She is majoring in Politics & International Affairs and minoring in English and French studies. In her spare time, you can find her scrolling through political Twitter, watching obscure French films or daydreaming about working in the Bon Appetit Test Kitchen. See author's posts