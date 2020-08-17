A Beginner’s Guide to Winston-Salem Dining

At first glance, the prospect of beginning college in a new city can seem incredibly daunting. There are several pressing inquiries that require immediate answers, such as: How will I drag myself out of bed for my 9 a.m. class? How will I ever find the motivation to keep my room neat? Where and what will I eat? While the answers to the first two questions continue to elude me, I might be able to shed some light on the third. Winston-Salem is chock-full of tasty eateries and other nifty spots — you just have to know where to look. Here are a few potential options to consider:

Village Tavern

Village Tavern was the first Winston-Salem restaurant I ever tried, and the results have kept me coming back ever since. With a wide variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner options available, the menu offers virtually anything one could imagine. The restaurant includes two locations in close proximity to campus, both with excellent service and plenty of seating. It’s worth noting, however, that Village Tavern is fairly upscale, and slightly higher (although reasonable) prices can be expected.

COVID-19 Protocol: Dine-in, curbside pickup and delivery available.

Putters Patio and Grill

If you’re looking for a casual spot to enjoy some quality bar food and take in whatever sporting events are going on at the time, look no further than Putters. Located a mere stone’s throw from campus, Putters offers the nonrestrictive atmosphere of a sports bar with exceptional prices to sweeten the pot. Televisions of all sizes line the bar area; if there’s a big game you’re looking to catch with a few friends, Putters can provide an outstanding viewing experience without breaking the bank (P.S. — I recommend the buffalo chicken tenders).

COVID-19 Protocol- Dine-in and curbside pickup available.

Elizabeth’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria

Let’s face it, we all grow weary of nationwide delivery pizza chains every once in a while. Fortunately, Elizabeth’s (virtually next door to Putters) provides a tasty, cheap alternative, serving a number of specialty pizzas in addition to the classics. Available for delivery and carryout, Elizabeth’s menu also features all sorts of Italian cuisine (pasta, calzones and the like), complete with heaping portions to ensure no customer leaves dissatisfied.

COVID-19 Protocol- Takeout and contact-free delivery available.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

At Bad Daddy’s, what you see is what you get: top-tier burgers and quality service. Although it’s about a 15-minute drive from campus, I can personally attest that the journey is worth it every time. The atmosphere inside the restaurant is fast-paced and friendly, and the prices won’t wreak havoc on your bank account. Plus, if you manage to save room for dessert, Bad Daddy’s makes what I believe to be one of the finest milkshakes in Winston-Salem.

COVID-19 Protocol- Dine-in, contact-free delivery and curbside pickup available.

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill

Mi Pueblo is a friend to all Wake Forest students who might fancy a journey south of the border, serving all kinds of tasty Mexican food. From enchiladas to tacos, Mi Pueblo covers all the Mexican culinary bases with agreeable prices to match. Perfect for anyone searching for an affordable alternative to the plethora of American restaurants within a few mile radius of campus.

COVID-19 Protocol- Dine-in open at 50% capacity, take-out and delivery available.

Jeffrey Adams on Fourth

Jeffrey Adams differs slightly from the other restaurants I’ve discussed in that it’s located squarely in downtown Winston-Salem, a bit further removed from some of the dining options near campus. I include it in this article because it’s a perfect spot to dine with visiting family members (provided dine-in opens in the near future), as it’s a high-end eatery nestled snugly within one of the most vibrant sections of Winston-Salem. When I went there with my parents, the steak and seafood were both well-received, but the menu boasts an outstanding selection in other areas as well.

COVID-19 Protocol: Curbside pickup, takeout and delivery available.

These are just a few of the restaurants that helped shape my freshman year dining experience in and around Winston-Salem. Although my descriptions have barely scratched the surface in capturing all the city has to offer (Re: Camino Bakery, Mozzarella Fellas, Krankies, Sweet Potatoes and more) it is my sincere hope that these options might provide a foothold into Winston-Salem’s thriving culinary scene.

